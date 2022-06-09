Starting the day off with some rain

SYNOPSIS – A few showers and thunderstorms are moving into the northern parts of the area this morning, we will see a break in the rain earlier in the afternoon with another chance of showers and storms this afternoon. The trend will carry over into Friday where we will likely see a line of showers and storms move in later in the day. The last half of the weekend looks better with rain chances picking back up next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a few showers. High near 90°. Winds W 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds NW 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain earlier in the day. Low: 71° High: 89° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 94° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

