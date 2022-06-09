Rain Chances Continue Friday

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will continue into Friday, especially later in the day and into the evening hours. Some pop-up activity returns for Saturday, but rain chances will drop for Sunday and into Monday.

TONIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds NW/NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, late-day showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Early rain, then partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

