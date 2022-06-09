Advertisement

Rain Chances Continue Friday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will continue into Friday, especially later in the day and into the evening hours. Some pop-up activity returns for Saturday, but rain chances will drop for Sunday and into Monday.

TONIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds NW/NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, late-day showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Early rain, then partly cloudy. Low near 71°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan Houston County Library System main branch.
Woman pushed to floor, molested at Dothan public library
Robert Allen Maddox Jr.
Former police officer charged with killing unborn child
Dothan Chamber of Commerce and elected officials symbolically break ground for a new industrial...
Boomtown: Dothan industrial park is getting another potent boost
Walker's public defender argued that he needed to make bond to help take care of his mother
Teen charged with felony murder of 11-year old boy has bond set at over $600,000
A 25-year-old from Dothan was arrested Tuesday in connection with an apartment fire.
Dothan man arrested for arson attempt at apartment building

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-09-22
Starting the day off with some rain
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-09-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-09-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 8, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rain Chances Increase A Bit