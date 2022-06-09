Advertisement

Police: Man sought for stealing gas from religious organization’s van

Prattville police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for stealing gas.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for stealing gas from a religious organization.

According to police, on Tuesday, a man was seen on camera puncturing the fuel tank of a white Chevy work van at the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions building. The suspect is then seen pouring the stolen gas into a 2006 or 2007 silver Ford Escape Hybrid.

If you have any information regarding the suspect’s identity or location, please call the police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Once identified, police say the man will be charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth-degree.

