Police: Man sought for stealing gas from religious organization’s van

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for stealing gas from a religious organization.

According to police, on Tuesday, a man was seen on camera puncturing the fuel tank of a white Chevy work van at the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions building. The suspect is then seen pouring the stolen gas into a 2006 or 2007 silver Ford Escape Hybrid.

If you have any information regarding the suspect’s identity or location, please call the police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Once identified, police say the man will be charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of property fourth-degree.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.