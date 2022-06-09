Advertisement

National average price of gas spikes to $5 a gallon

Experts say the situation could become worse if there are any unexpected issues at the nation’s...
Experts say the situation could become worse if there are any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The national average price of gas surpassed $5 a gallon for the first time ever Thursday, according to GasBuddy.

This comes behind months of gas price increases across the country, driven by the rise in seasonal demand amid supply constraints.

“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan said the situation could become worse if there are any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.

“It’s a perfect storm of factors all aligning to create a rare environment of rapid price hikes,” De Haan added.

According to AAA, people are still fueling up despite the high prices, but at some point, drivers may change their daily habits because of the increased costs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Houston County Library System main branch.
Woman pushed to floor, molested at Dothan public library
Dothan Chamber of Commerce and elected officials symbolically break ground for a new industrial...
Boomtown: Dothan industrial park is getting another potent boost
Walker's public defender argued that he needed to make bond to help take care of his mother
Teen charged with felony murder of 11-year old boy has bond set at over $600,000
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
A 25-year-old from Dothan was arrested Tuesday in connection with an apartment fire.
Dothan man arrested for arson attempt at apartment building

Latest News

WATCH: Disneyland employee ‘ruins’ proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St....
New vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns
Officials said the mother moose charged at a man and seriously injured him. (KUSA, ARI...
Moose attacks hikers, dog in Colorado
R&B singer R. Kelly enters the Cook County Criminal Court Building, Wednesday, May 28, 2008, in...
Prosecutors: R. Kelly should get at least 25 years in prison