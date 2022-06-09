Man dead following officer-involved shooting outside a Gadsden elementary school

ETOWAH, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting outside a Gadsden Elementary School Thursday morning, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathan Horton.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Walnut Park Elementary School.

According to the Gadsden City School Superintendent Tony Reddick, a man was seen approaching doors and possibly attempting to gain access to the building. After being notified, a Rainbow City school resource officer came outside and confronted the man. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the suspect resisted and tried to take the SRO’s firearm. According to the superintendent, police were called to the scene to assist.

Horton says there was a physical altercation involving the SRO and the suspect. The SRO sustained minor injuries.

Several emergency agencies responded to the scene.

Officials have not confirmed exactly what transpired after police arrived or what led up to the suspect’s death.

Children were inside the building at the time for a summer education program, but officials say all children at the school are safe. The school was placed on a brief lockdown and we’re told children were bused to the local high school and parents were called to pick them up.

People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Police incident. (Source: Etowah County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

