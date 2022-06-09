Judge sets bond for accused library attacker, but he will probably remain locked up

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man charged with violently molesting a woman inside the Dothan public library last week has been given $750,000 bond.

But it is unlikely that Anthony Paul Salmon, who had been held without bond, can post that amount.

He faces sexual abuse and attempted rape charges, accused of pushing the victim to the floor last Friday.

Three library workers and one patron pulled Salmon away, according to Dothan-Houston County Library System Director Christopher Warren.

They detained him until police arrived at the library’s flagship location in downtown Dothan.

There is no apparent motive and Salmon and victim are not acquaintances, per investigators.

Warren and DHCLS Board of Trustees are reviewing security measures following the startling attack, though Warren said nothing in Salmon’s behavior indicated he was a threat.

The victim received minor injuries, but Warren admits the incident emotionally scared the library’s staff.

Houston County bonding regulations mandate that personal, unencumbered property worth twice the bond amount secure bail.

Professional surety companies are limited to $150,000 bond per charge.

Salmon, who lives in Dothan, appeared before Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

