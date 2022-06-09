Advertisement

Hartford Man sentenced to 30 years for sexual exploitation of a child

By Press Release:
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Steven Anthony Jackson, a 21-year-old from Hartford, Alabama, was sentenced to 360 months in prison for sexual exploitation of a child, announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. Following his 30-year prison sentence, Jackson will be on supervised release for the remainder of his life and will be required to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to his plea agreement and other federal court documents, Jackson specifically admitted that, in 2019, he enticed a 12-year-old girl to send nude photos to him via computer or smartphone. Jackson pleaded guilty to the charge on April 18, 2022.

This case was investigated by FBI offices in Mobile, Alabama; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Columbus, Ohio, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Geneva County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office; and the Knox County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney J. Patrick Lamb prosecuted the case.

