Greenwood named coach of Cottonwood boys’ basketball coach

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Cottonwood Bears have named their new boys’ head basketball coach and he is no stranger to the Wiregrass.

Greg Greenwood will take the reins of the bears basketball program.

Greenwood’s coaching career has spanned over 15 years predominantly with football.

With several years as an assistant basketball coach, his latest with Dothan High, Greenwood is looking to bring one thing to the Bears program.

“I want to have consistency all the way from the middle school all the way up through the high school and I just kind of want to see the team succeed year in and year out instead of having so much up and down to the program,” Greenwood said.

