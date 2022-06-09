Georgia woman celebrates 107th birthday with a surprise party at her retirement community

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than a century’s worth of connections and friendships.

”She is a beautiful lady, a beautiful lady. We learn so much from her,” said Peggy’s friend, Helen Allen.

More than a century’s worth of lessons on life and love.

”Furnish your mind well and you will always have a beautiful place to live,” said Peggy Cobb at her 107th birthday party.

More than a century’s worth of mountains climbed and obstacles moved.

”She would hang out at the local airport of this little town called Marshall, Minnesota and she actually did a solo flight!” said Peter Cobb, Peggy’s youngest son.

Peggy Cobb has some serious history and today she celebrates her most recent feat, turning 107. Peggy’s actual 107th birthday was at the end of May but she is being celebrated, Thursday!

”I am overwhelmed with being overwhelmed!” said Peggy.

She says she doesn’t think much about age because she has something her friends call PMA, a positive, mental, attitude.

”Be flexible and you won’t be bent out of shape,” said Peggy.

The longer you’re in a room with Miss Peggy the more you learn about her life. She is a children’s book author, she is one of 6 siblings, got her masters degree in art at a time when women rarely attended college. She has a curiosity about life, a positive mindset that has never dulled, even when life took heartbreaking turns. She lost a daughter in 1998 from cancer.

”She had cerebral palsy and to watch mom take care of everybody else and have this very positive attitude,” said Peggy’s youngest son Peter.

“No matter how bad things get, you can always find humor in something,” said Peggy Cobb.

Peggy is one of 5 residents here at Hammond Glen Retirement Community who has lived a century. The staff here knows how big of a deal that is. They celebrate along with the residents. April Parker one of the employees here, organized this entire party for Miss Peggy.

”It means a lot...that she is well taken care of and enjoys the people she is staying with,” said Peter.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.