Former police officer charged with killing unborn child

24-year-old Robert Allen Maddox surrendered on Thursday, his bonding company confirmed.
Robert Allen Maddox Jr.
Robert Allen Maddox Jr.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A former Headland police officer already facing domestic violence allegations has been charged with murdering his unborn child.

24-year-old Robert Allen Maddox surrendered to authorities via his bonding company on Thursday, the bonding company confirmed to News 4.

Investigators allege that he violently struck his wife when she was pregnant, causing her to miscarry.

Maddox is also charged with strangling her, allegedly in front of their children. He was arrested on that charge in March and had been free on bond.

In text messages sent to his wife and obtained from court documents, Maddox seems to admit guilt, repeatedly asking forgiveness from his wife.

Records show he moved to Gordon, Alabama last month.

Police are expected to provide a statement later Thursday.

