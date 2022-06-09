Advertisement

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker found guilty of reckless endangerment

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama star Jay Barker has been found guilty of reckless endangerment after an incident in Tennessee in January 2022.

Barker was originally charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after an affidavit said that Barker tried to hit his wife and a friend with his car, but missed. He was foundguilty of a lesser charge of Reckless Endangerment, which is a misdemeanor.

Barker has been sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation.

