5 days left to apply for an absentee ballot by mail for Primary Runoff Election

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The absentee voting period for the June 21st Primary Runoff Election began on May 25, 2022.

Ahead of the June 21st Primary Runoff Election, Secretary Merrill would like to remind Alabama voters that there are 5 days left to apply for an absentee ballot by mail. Voters have an additional two days to apply for an absentee ballot by hand.

Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office. Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.

Important absentee voting deadlines are listed below:

June 14, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be received by mail.

June 16, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand.

June 17, 2022: The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager.

June 21, 2022: Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the Absentee Election Manager no later than noon.

Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) will have until June 21, 2022 to postmark an absentee ballot.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.

