What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance camera at the Amarillo Zoo.(City of Amarillo)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - City officials in Amarillo, Texas are asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on a surveillance camera at the Amarillo Zoo.

KFDA reports security cameras captured the image around 1:25 a.m. on May 21 inside a perimeter fence at the Amarillo Zoo.

City officials said there were no signs of vandalism or attempted entry into the zoo and no animals or people were harmed.

Now, the city is encouraging the public to submit ideas for what the figure could be.

“We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this,” said City of Amarillo (COA) Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba, emphasizing the entity was seen outside the zoo.

For now, the strange visitor is referred to as a UAO - Unidentified Amarillo Object.

