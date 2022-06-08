Advertisement

Rain Chances Increase A Bit

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will increase a bit for the latter portion of the week with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms returning. The relatively higher rain chances continue into early Saturday, before dropping again for Sunday and Monday. Look for temperatures to average near-normal, with highs in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a few showers late. Low near 75°.  Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds W at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 73°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms late.  Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

SAT: Scattered showers & thunderstorms early. Low: 71° High: 89° 50% early

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 92° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 72° High: 94° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4feet.

