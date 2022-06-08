Advertisement

Milanowski named ASWA softball 3A POTY

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- It was a sensational senior season for Houston Academy softball standout Alexis Milanowski.

A career full of accolades and records for the auburn softball commit Alexis Milanowski but the accomplishments on keep coming for axe as her teammates call her after she as the Alabama Sports Writers Association has named her as the 3A softball player of the year for her play at the plate and in the circle.

“How amazing that is just on top of being state champs to be named Player of the Year and I’ve worked so hard every day,” Milanowski said. “Not many people get to play in the SEC or not many people get to win championships and I was just able to keep my mind to and keep working and I got to do all of it.”

This latest award is just icing on the cake for Axe.

“Feels really good to go into college knowing that I have the accolades to show that I’m good which kind of just builds even more confidence going into the season,” Axe added.

Axe will join the Auburn Tigers in the fall, following the footsteps of another Dothan native, Kasey Cooper.

“I kind of looked up to her, I played on the same travel ball team as her and she actually went to one of the camps and that’s how I met her and her dad,” Axe said.

Ever since, Cooper has helped with the development of Axe.

“She’s just taught me so much over the years about how to improve my game defensive and hitting wise, and she just allowed me to go to the next level,” Axe finished.

While her time at Houston Academy has come to an end, Axe has left her mark as a Raider setting 13 program records.

