Man drowns while saving son caught in rip current near Gulf Shores

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who rushed into the water to save his son caught in a rip current drowned over the weekend.

It happened Saturday around 7 p.m. near the Gulf State Park Saltwater Pavilion.

A Gulf Shores spokesperson said the 17-year-old son was caught in a rip current when his 49-year-old father rushed to save him. The son survived, but the father drowned.

The city said lifeguards had gone home for the day after 6:30 p.m.

The family was visiting the area from Louisiana.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.