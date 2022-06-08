Advertisement

Look Back: Raiders journey to a state championship

Houston Academy defeated Mobile Christian 5-3 to capture the Class 3A state title.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston Academy softball head coach Sharon Cherry talks about the Raiders journey to bringing home the program’s first fast-pitch state championship title.

