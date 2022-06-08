Jake Allen hired as Houston County football coach

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County High School has named its new head football coach.

Jake Allen will take over the Lions program this coming season.

He will replace Chip Harris who will now be an assistant football coach at Daleville.

This will be Allen’s second stint at Houston County, as he coached with the Lions from 2015-2020 before spending the next two-and-a-half seasons at Slocomb.

Allen will also be the school’s athletic director.

