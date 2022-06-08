Enterprise-owned paper The Southeast Sun ending publication

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise family-owned newspaper, The Southeast Sun, will cease publication following an announcement on their website Wednesday.

Titled ‘It’s been a good ride,’ Sun co-publisher Caroline Quattlebaum let the public know of the unfortunate news and stated today’s edition of the paper “will officially be the last published by our family.”

The Southeast Sun was born in May 1982 by Caroline’s father, Howard Quattlebaum, who later launched a sister paper, Daleville Sun-Courier, in August 1986. Following his death in 2004, he left the reins of QST Publications in the hands of Caroline and her brother, Russell, who have been responsible for the paper as co-publishers up to the present day.

“My father... had a vision to provide local news to the area in a way that was sorely lacking,” said Caroline in her June 8 editorial. “I will never forget the feeling of awe and pride that first Thursday we published, riding along city streets and seeing those orange bags laying in driveways and on lawns as our very first edition was complete and ready for our readers to devour and be informed of the goings on in our coverage area.”

“Over the years we’ve made some wonderful friends, especially among those local merchants who chose to advertise their business in our newspapers so we could provide you, the reader, with local news every week,” Caroline wrote.

Quattlebaum cited the COVID pandemic, with the toll it took on the advertisers and the paper’s ability to have their ads run, in addition to being unable to replace some of their recently departed employees as reasons for ending the publication.

Caroline went on to thank several current and former employees and the Enterprise, New Brockton, and Daleville communities and businesses that supported them through the years.

