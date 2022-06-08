Advertisement

Dothan Police Department nears full staff

After struggling to attract qualified candidates, a hefty pay boost turned the tide and applicants began rolling in.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan Police Department is on the verge of having a full complement of sworn officers, with staff additions this year expected to boost the number to a historical high.

“The commission, mayor, and city manager made it a priority for the city to focus on police and public safety,” Chief Will Benny said Tuesday.

When the latest 11 complete the hiring process, Dothan will have 181 officers—the number of allotted positions.

“We’re sending people to the police academy, we’re hiring certified officers from other areas,” positives that Benny credits to that pay increase of up to $10,000 a year.

When the new fiscal year begins in October, 10 more positions will be added.

Benny plans to increase the number of school resource officers who mingle with students and roam campuses to keep them safe.

Those plans were in the works before 21 died in a Texas school shooting.

The city also employs certified protection officers at elementary schools.

