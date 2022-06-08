Dothan man arrested on attempted assault charges
Attempted to shoot a victim in their car on May 26.
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One Dothan resident found himself behind bars Tuesday from a last month incident.
On May 26, a suspect later identified as Sirrico Santonio Bennett, 46-years old, attempted to shoot a victim driving in the 400 block of Logue Street.
Bennett was later apprehended on June 7, and was booked on a charge of Attempted Assault - First Degree. His bond is set at $15,000.00.
