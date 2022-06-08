Advertisement

Dothan man arrested on attempted assault charges

Attempted to shoot a victim in their car on May 26.
Bennett faces a charge of attempted assault.
Bennett faces a charge of attempted assault.(WTVY | MGN)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One Dothan resident found himself behind bars Tuesday from a last month incident.

Bennet attempted to shoot a victim in their vehicle driving in the 400 block of Logue Street
Bennet attempted to shoot a victim in their vehicle driving in the 400 block of Logue Street(WTVY)

On May 26, a suspect later identified as Sirrico Santonio Bennett, 46-years old, attempted to shoot a victim driving in the 400 block of Logue Street.

Sirrico Santonio Bennett – Attempted Assault First Degree
Sirrico Santonio Bennett – Attempted Assault First Degree(Dothan Police Department)

Bennett was later apprehended on June 7, and was booked on a charge of Attempted Assault - First Degree. His bond is set at $15,000.00.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash
Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash
A 25-year-old from Dothan was arrested Tuesday in connection with an apartment fire.
Dothan man arrested for arson attempt at apartment building
Dothan Chamber of Commerce and elected officials symbolically break ground for a new industrial...
Boomtown: Dothan industrial park is getting another potent boost
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Amarjit Mishra is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.
Auburn releases statement following professor’s arrest on child porn charges

Latest News

Bottles of Gatorade are pictured, left, a 32 fluid ounce and 28 fluid ounce, in Glenside, Pa.,...
No, you’re not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking
Dothan Chamber of Commerce and elected officials symbolically break ground for a new industrial...
Boomtown: Dothan industrial park is getting another potent boost
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny speaks to News 4 on June 7, 2022.
Dothan Police Department nears full staff
Wallace Community College Logo
Wallace Community College receives $1.76M grant for Upward Bound program