A copy and paste of yesterday

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Today will be much like yesterday hot with little chance of rain, the chance of rain will be increasing over the next few days as a cold front moves towards the area. Best chance of rain will be Friday afternoon and earlier in the day on Saturday. Temperatures stay warm over the next week and signs are pointing to even warmer temperatures next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 94°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a few showers north. Low near 73°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 94°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain earlier in the day. Low: 71° High: 89° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 94° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

