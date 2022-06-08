ACCS Board of Trustees approves Dr. Chris Cox as president of Shelton State Community College

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — During its regular meeting on Wednesday, June 8, the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees approved Dr. Chris Cox as President of Shelton State Community College. Cox served as Interim President of the College since February.

“Shelton State’s position in the state and in the academic community keeps the College poised as one of the best foundations for student success and workforce development in Alabama, so the College needs a leader like Chris to continue to strengthen its standing as the community’s community college,” said Jimmy H. Baker, Chancellor of the Alabama Community College System (ACCS).

“Chris’ tenure at Shelton State has already proven to be a game-changer for the students, faculty, staff and workforce region. I’m thrilled to see what happens next for residents, schools and business partners who rely on Shelton State to deliver.”

Cox has nearly 30 years of K-12 and higher education administration experience. Prior to his appointment as Interim President at Shelton State, he served as Special Assistant to the Chancellor at the ACCS. He has served as an Interim President at Northwest-Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals, Bevill State Community College in Jasper, and Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia.

A Geneva, Alabama native, Cox began his career as a teacher and coach at Dale County High School in Midland City. He later served as Assistant Principal at Geneva High School in Geneva and Principal at Pinedale Elementary School in Enterprise. Prior to joining the ACCS, Cox spent time in Oxford, first as Oxford High School’s principal and then as Assistant Superintendent for the Oxford City Board of Education. Cox earned a Bachelor of Science in Social Science from Troy State University and a Master of Science in Educational Administration from Alabama State University. Cox earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Administration from Auburn University.

Shelton State is one of Alabama’s largest community colleges, with around 7,000 students annually who enroll for academic instruction and workforce development classes. With two academic sites in Tuscaloosa, the college is a prime choice for students who want to transfer to four-year colleges and universities, as well as those who want to earn a certification for work in several high-demand, high-wage job opportunities in the region. The college’s student services provide a variety of resources for students for both their academic and career success.

“The opportunity to permanently join the Buccaneer Family is one of the highest honors I can imagine,” Cox said. “The future of Shelton State is very bright because of the excellence of our education and training programs, our outstanding faculty and students, and our connections to the community we serve. We’re going to build and strengthen partnerships with K-12 schools, business and industry, and other colleges and universities so we can help our students and our community succeed like never before.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

