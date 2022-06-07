Wallace Community College receives $1.76M grant for Upward Bound program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College – Dothan (WCCD) was recently selected to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Education in the amount of $1,769,530.00 for the WCCD Upward Bound program which provides fundamental support to participants in their preparation for college entrance. It is anticipated that the grant will fund the WCCD Upward Bound program for a total of 5 years.

“As Upward Bound provides opportunities for students, it contributes to the College’s mission of inspiring and facilitating learning to prepare our constituents for current and emerging opportunities,” said Mickey Baker, WCCD Dean of Student Affairs & Sparks Campus.

“I am elated to know that the Upward Bound staff can continue to provide the needed academic support and other services to our participants,” said Dr. Demetriss Locke, WCCD Director of TRiO Support Services & Upward Bound. “My staff and I are honored to play a small role in the lives of our students as we attempt to make an everlasting impact.”

The Upward Bound program provides opportunities for participants to succeed in their precollege performance and ultimately in their higher education pursuits. Upward Bound serves high school students from low-income families as well as high school students from families in which neither parent holds a bachelor’s degree.

Upward Bound helps students perform proficiently in key subject areas by providing them with resources and guidance need to graduate from high school, enroll in college and complete a postsecondary certificate or degree, as well as helping students overcome any existing economic, academic, and cultural obstacles; many of those obstacles have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WCCD Upward Bound program will operate from the College’s Sparks Campus in Eufaula and will serve residents of Barbour, Henry, and Bullock counties. Abbeville High, Barbour County High, Bullock County High, and Eufaula High are among the schools targeted for the Upward Bound program.

