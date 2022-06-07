Advertisement

Upgraded arctic compressor will benefit Enterprise Fire Department

arctic compressor
arctic compressor(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Fire Department recently received new equipment that will benefit them for years to come.

The “Assistance of Firefighters Grant” allowed EFD to replace their old arctic compressor with a new one.

It’s used to fill compressed air into self-contained breathing devices firefighters use when going into a harsh environment.

The old machine could only fill one tank at a time, now three tanks can be filled, saving crucial time.

“It’s really important that we have quality equipment to make sure that we have quality air for our firefighters when they do have to utilize them,” expresses Fire Chief Chris Davis. “That makes sure that they can relax, not worry so much about their safety, and focus on the safety around them and focus on the task at hand.”

EFD is extending a helping hand to local volunteer departments by allowing them to utilize the arctic compressor as well.

