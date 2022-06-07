Temperatures going up

SYNOPSIS – Another warm day ahead of us, just a slight chance of a stray shower this afternoon and tomorrow. Better rain chances will come in at the end of the week ahead of a weak cold front Saturday which will cool us off for a day or two. We are back into the 90s by the start of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 93°. Winds SW 5 mph 10%

TONIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 72°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High near 94°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 87° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 90° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 92° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 93° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

