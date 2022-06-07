Temperatures going up
From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Another warm day ahead of us, just a slight chance of a stray shower this afternoon and tomorrow. Better rain chances will come in at the end of the week ahead of a weak cold front Saturday which will cool us off for a day or two. We are back into the 90s by the start of next week.
TODAY – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 93°. Winds SW 5 mph 10%
TONIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 72°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%
TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High near 94°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%
EXTENDED
THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 94° 30%
FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%
SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 87° 40%
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 90° 10%
MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 92° 10%
TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 93° 20%
WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%
COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft
