Staying Hot!
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Our stretch hot weather continues into mid-week, with highs Wednesday reaching the middle 90s, a little above our normal high of 91°. Rain chances return for the evening hours for areas north, with better chances across the rest of the Wiregrass as we head through Thursday and Friday.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light SW.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a few evening showers and thunderstorms areas north. High near 94°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, a few showers and thunderstorms possible north. Low near 73°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 94° 30%
FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 40%
SAT: Scattered showers & thunderstorms early. Low: 71° High: 89° 50% early
SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 92° 10%
MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 94° 10%
TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 95° 10%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
