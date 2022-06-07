Staying Hot!

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch hot weather continues into mid-week, with highs Wednesday reaching the middle 90s, a little above our normal high of 91°. Rain chances return for the evening hours for areas north, with better chances across the rest of the Wiregrass as we head through Thursday and Friday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a few evening showers and thunderstorms areas north. High near 94°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, a few showers and thunderstorms possible north. Low near 73°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 40%

SAT: Scattered showers & thunderstorms early. Low: 71° High: 89° 50% early

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 92° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 94° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 95° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

