Roundabout coming to “dangerous” Enterprise intersection

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The intersection of Highway 27 North and Shell Field Road has been referred to as “dangerous,” but making it a roundabout is expected to add a safety element.

Over the past five years, the intersection has seen 24 accidents.

The one-lane roundabout is designed to handle a steady traffic flow with large trucks

Barry Mott, Engineer and Public Works Director for the City of Enterprise explains, “A roundabout is a very effective way for moving traffic, not just with a four-way-stop or a stop sign or traffic signal, but to bring people in, to control their approach speed, to allow them to make the adjustments that they need to make, and then go on their very way.”

The city is holding a public meeting Thursday, June 9th at the Farmers Market for those looking to ask questions or voice concerns about the project.

“Please come, it’s a come-and-go type of meeting, it’s open from 5-7 p.m.” expresses Mott. “Come and walk around, they’ll have different stations set up to have different areas to talk about. Come and voice your opinion, so if you have a concern about the project either pro or against, they’ll have a place to document those concerns.”

Highway 27 is state owned and maintained, so funding for the project is through ALDOT.

The city committed to pay for the engineering and design work.

Construction and project lettings are planned for spring of next year.

