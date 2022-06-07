Pet of the Week: Meet Goliath

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A larger-than-life friend joined us Tuesday as our Pet of the Week.

The City of Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon joined us for Live at Lunch and introduced us to the loveable Goliath. Melissa told us that the 4-year-old bull-x breed joined them Monday on a 7-day hold to be put up for adoption, and aside from how much he loves to be pet, not much was known outside of his appropriate name.

With Goliath being an older dog, Melissa encouraged families interested in Goliath or any of their other adult pups and being able to introduce them into a house already with canines, to bring their fur-friends in to get to know their potential new roommate to avoid any issues with introducing them to the home later.

If you are interested in getting to learn more about Goliath or to meet this sweet big guy in person, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to head over to introduce yourself. The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive, and is open Monday-Friday from 8 A.M.-5 P.M. You can also find some up to date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.