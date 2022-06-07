Advertisement

MAU Workforce Solutions Hosting Dothan Hiring Event

Dothan-Houston County Library, Wednesday June 8th from 10AM-4PM
High school graduates interested in a manufacturing or warehouse job opportunity, MAU Workforce...
High school graduates interested in a manufacturing or warehouse job opportunity, MAU Workforce Solutions are hosting a hiring event coming up on Wednesday
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For high school graduates interested in a manufacturing or warehouse job opportunity, MAU Workforce Solutions are hosting a hiring event coming up on Wednesday.

MAU Workforce will be at the Dothan-Houston County Library, located on 445 North Oates Street, from 10 A.M.-4 P.M. on June 8th for instant interviews with an MAU representative. MAU is focusing on high school grads looking to start a career with them.

Since 1973, MAU Workforce Solutions has provided global staffing, recruitment, and outsourcing solutions dedicated to making lives better with the opportunities they provide.

For more information on this event, those interested can visit mau.com/highschool to find out more. You can also contact MAU’s Dothan headquarters at (334) 247-5662.

MAU Workforce Solutions to hold a Nation-wide High School Graduate Hiring Event

