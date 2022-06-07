Flowers Hospital Pathways Benefits Help Employees Pay Down Student Loans

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Employees of Flowers Hospital are now eligible for new and enhanced benefits designed as pathways to help them eliminate existing student debt faster, pursue additional professional education, and advance their careers. The goal in offering Flowers Hospital Pathways benefits is to support and retain employees and attract a strong workforce, especially frontline nurses, technicians, therapists and other clinicians and caregivers, along with support personnel.

Benefits include a new student loan repayment program that enables employees with outstanding student debt to consolidate their loans, reduce interest rates, and benefit from employer sponsored payments. For most clinical employees, Flowers Hospital will directly pay a portion of loan premiums as long as the employee remains current with payments, offsetting student loan balances up to $20,000 per employee.

A new employee reimbursement program has been established for licensure or certification renewals required for all job classifications and can be used for any license or certification testing or renewal not already offered for free by the hospital.

In addition, a long-standing tuition reimbursement program that provides employees up to $5,000 in tax-free reimbursement annually is being expanded and can now be used for continuing education related to any role within the hospital. Previously, employees could only use the tuition reimbursement program toward studies in their current field of work.

“We want to continue to find ways to support and invest in our staff who work tirelessly day in and day out to care for our patients and community,” says Jeff Brannon, chief executive officer for Flowers Hospital. “Through these benefits, we hope Flowers Hospital Pathways will ease the burden of student debt and allow employees to focus on achieving their goals and career success.”

About Flowers Hospital

Flowers Hospital has served the healthcare needs of the Wiregrass for more than 70 years. The facility is an important resource for Dothan and the surrounding communities and serves as a major, 235-tertiary referral center for the tristate area of south Alabama, southeast Georgia, and northwest Florida. By combining responsible personnel of approximately 1,400 employees, modern equipment and supplies, effective management, sophisticated support services, up-to-date professional education programs and a medical staff of more than 300 physicians, Flowers Hospital is able to assure patients of quality healthcare.

