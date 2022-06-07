Advertisement

Elba Fire Department receives new equipment from Firehouse Subs grant

The $24,445 grant provided Elba VFD with new emergency equipment to assist with responses to automobile accidents.
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - Road traffic crashes are a leading cause of death in the U.S. for those aged 1-54, according to CDC research. Thanks to the significant grant awarded to the Elba Volunteer Fire department by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, they will now be better quipped to save the lives of those involved in these roadway incidents.

The Elba VFD unveiled its newest safety equipment on Tuesday provided in thanks to the $24,445 grant from the Firehouse Subs. Proceeds from purchases made at Firehouse Subs restaurants in the U.S. provided the funding awarded in the grant to Elba and to numerous other fire departments across the country.

The tools unveiled, a TNT Cutter, Spreader, Ram with Extension Kit and accessories, will help allow first responders to dramatically reduce the time it takes them to safely and efficiently remove victims from their vehicles after involvement in motor accidents. The equipment will also further allow the department to respond properly to more complex incidents, such as those involving heavy trucks, and to be able cut through ultra-hardened steels as found in power vehicles.

Firehouse Subs Franchisee Derick Thomas and Elba Volunteer Fire Department Chief Drew Parker were on hand to acknowledge the grant award and demonstrate the new equipment at an in-person event at the Firehouse Subs location on 607 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise.

To date, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted over $3.1 million to first responder organizations across the Alabama, including $221,000 in greater Dothan.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

