Dothan man arrested for arson attempt at apartment building

Witness spotted 25-year-old and quickly notified authorities
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A 25-year-old from Dothan was arrested Tuesday in connection with an apartment fire.

Torenzo Marquis Perry, charged with one count of Arson First Degree, was quickly identified and taken into custody on June 7th. Dothan Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a structure fire at the residential building located in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue.

Torenzo Marquis Perry – Arson First Degree
Torenzo Marquis Perry – Arson First Degree(Dothan Police Department)

A witness spotted Perry stack miscellaneous items on top of a stove, then proceed to turn on the stove and exit the apartment. The fire department was able to quickly arrive to the scene thanks to the quick report, and extinguished the fire before any major damage could come about.

Perry’s bond was set at $60,000.00.

