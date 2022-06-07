Advertisement

Auburn releases statement following professor’s arrest on child porn charges

Amarjit Mishra is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.
Amarjit Mishra is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning new information about an Auburn man recently arrested on child pornography allegations.

42-year-old Amarjit Mishra is listed as an assistant professor at Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine on the school’s website.

He is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. This comes after authorities developed him as a suspect from a multi-agency investigation earlier this year.

Auburn University officials released the following statement:

Mishra was booked into the Lee County Jail last week. Court records show he has requested a preliminary hearing for the above-mentioned charges.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash
Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash
Airport officials say a plane has crashed near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.
UPDATE: At least two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Mug Shot
Dothan man charged in November shooting
Fleming resigns as Dothan head coach
Janasky Fleming hired at Pike County High School
Graphic
Recall involving Alabama seafood company

Latest News

Alligator hunting season in Alabama
Alligator hunt registration opens in June
World Games 2022
World Games announces $35 ‘Day Pass” to attend multiple sports on a single day
Cottonwood, AL
High diesel fuel and supply prices takes toll on local farmers
ALFA advises more cautious driving amid planting, growing seasons