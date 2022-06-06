Advertisement

World Games announces $35 ‘Day Pass” to attend multiple sports on a single day

World Games 2022
World Games 2022(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games has announced that for a limited time fans can purchase a World Games Day Pass to attend as many competitions as they like during a single day for just $35.00.

For example on July 9 fans with a pass can attend any of the day’s competitions, including drone racing at Protective Stadium, archery at Avondale Park, lacrosse presented by Premier Lacrosse League at UAB PNC Field, sumo at Boutwell Auditorium, softball presented by Medical Properties Trust at the Hoover Met, and bowling and DanceSport at the BJCC.

“Fans with a Day Pass can see as many exciting competitions in a single day as they want. And with our Ride the Line system, they can get free rides to most venues,” said TWG 2022 CEO Nick Sellers. “The World Games 2022 is an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch amazing sports and athletes in-person, and we want to be able to offer that opportunity to as many as possible. That’s the idea behind the $35 Day Pass,”

Day Passes are available until June 30 at www.twg2022.com, where a schedule of all sports competitions is also available.

For more information about the free Ride the Line system, visit www.twg2022.com/ride.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fleming resigns as Dothan head coach
Janasky Fleming hired at Pike County High School
Lester Charles Grout III booking photo.
Police: TV serial thief grabs 21 from Dothan hotel
(Source: MGN)
Crash kills Florida teen changing tire on busy interstate
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Visit Dothan President disputes report that could send him to prison
(File)
3 arrested following assault and robbery at local motel

Latest News

Mug Shot
Dothan man charged in November shooting
Abbeville police seeking info on shots fired at home (Source: AP)
Abbeville police seeking info on shots fired at home
Kevin Hart bringing tour to Birmingham
Kevin Hart bringing ‘Reality Check’ to Legacy Arena at BJCC
Johnny Lewis Payne
Inmate who escaped Elba work release captured