USPS: More than 5,400 postal employees attacked by dogs in 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 5,400 postal employees were attacked by dogs in the United States in calendar year 2021, according to U.S. Postal Service officials.

National Dog Bite Awareness Week is Sunday, June 5, through Saturday, June 11, 2022, and this year’s theme is “The USPS Delivers for America – Deliver for Us by Restraining Your Dog.”

“From nips and bites to vicious attacks, aggressive dog behavior poses a serious threat to our postal employees who are delivering for America,” said Alabama-Mississippi District Manager June Martindale.

Being a Responsible Pet Owner

USPS offers this advice for pet owners: Dog owners are responsible for controlling their dogs. The best way to keep everyone safe from dog bites is to recognize and promote responsible pet ownership.

Securing your dog before the carrier approaches your property will minimize any dog-carrier interactions.

When a letter carrier comes to your home, keep dogs inside the house or behind a fence, away from the door or in another room, or on a leash.

Pet owners also should remind their children not to take mail directly from a letter carrier as the dog may think the carrier is a threat.

Being Attentive While Delivering

Letter carriers are trained to observe an area where they know dogs may be present. They are taught to be alert for potentially dangerous conditions and to respect a dog’s territory. Letter carriers are trained to:

Not startle a dog

Keep their eyes on the dog

Never assume a dog won’t bite

Make some noise or rattle a fence to alert the dog, if entering a yard.

Never attempt to pet or feed a dog

Place their foot against an outward swinging door

“Although we ask our customers’ cooperation in controlling their dogs, unfortunately, dog bites still happen,” said Martindale. “This may result in injuries to our carriers and costly medical expenses for dog owners. Please heed best practices to help stop dog bites and protect your letter carrier.”

Carriers do have tools to remind them about dogs on their routes. There is a dog alert feature tool on their handheld scanners to remind them of a possible dog hazard. They also use dog warning cards as reminders when they sort their mail for their routes.

Lastly, when a carrier feels unsafe, mail serviced could be halted --- not only for the dog owner, but for a block or an entire neighborhood, according to USPS. When mail service is suspended, customers must pick up their mail at their local Post Office. Delivery will be restored when the dog is properly restrained.

