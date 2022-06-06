Advertisement

Sam Houston Industrial Park groundbreaking

(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Officials from the state of Alabama, Houston County, City of Dothan and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a Groundbreaking Ceremony for a 100,000 square foot spec building being built in the Sam Houston Industrial Park Tuesday, June 7, at 8:30 a.m.

