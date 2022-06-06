Advertisement

UPDATE: At least two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

Airport officials say a plane has crashed near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.
Airport officials say a plane has crashed near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 06/06/2022 5:50 P.M.

Officials confirm at least two people are dead, and another is seriously injured.

They say the plane was taking off from ECP when it declared an emergency. The plane then turned around and crashed in the woods around 4:10 P.M.

A plane has crashed near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

Airport officials tell us the plane crashed south of Highway 388 in Bay County.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Beach Police, and ECP Police are on the scene at this time.

Officials say they cannot confirm how many people were on board, or if there were any injuries or deaths.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.

