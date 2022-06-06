Advertisement

Once dumped by Trump, Brooks seeks his endorsement again

Mo Brooks on Sunday released a statement on Twitter asking “MAGA Nation” to help plead his case...
Mo Brooks on Sunday released a statement on Twitter asking “MAGA Nation” to help plead his case for a re-endorsement by former President Donald Trump
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks is asking former President Donald Trump to back him once again in Alabama’s Senate race, a request that comes two months after a feud caused Trump to revoke his endorsement of the congressman.

Brooks on Sunday released a statement on Twitter asking “MAGA Nation” to help plead his case for Trump’s endorsement, calling himself the “Trump candidate” in the race.

Trump had initially endorsed Brooks last year, but revoked that endorsement in March.

Brooks faces Katie Britt in the June 21 runoff that will decide the GOP nomination for the seat being vacating by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash
Fleming resigns as Dothan head coach
Janasky Fleming hired at Pike County High School
Lester Charles Grout III booking photo.
Police: TV serial thief grabs 21 from Dothan hotel
(Source: MGN)
Crash kills Florida teen changing tire on busy interstate
(File)
3 arrested following assault and robbery at local motel

Latest News

The Alabama Republican Party hopes to arrange a debate between Katie Britt (left) and U.S. Rep....
State GOP hopes for Brooks, Britt debate in Senate runoff
Sen. Tom Whatley lost to a primary challenger by a single vote after provisional ballots were...
Election returns show state senator losing by single vote
News outlets report former Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris pleaded not guilty to...
Former Alabama sheriff pleads not guilty to federal charges
FILE - Alabama coach Nick Saban watches players warm up for the College Football Playoff...
Saban calls out Texas A&M for using NIL deals to buy players