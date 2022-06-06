Once dumped by Trump, Brooks seeks his endorsement again

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks is asking former President Donald Trump to back him once again in Alabama’s Senate race, a request that comes two months after a feud caused Trump to revoke his endorsement of the congressman.

Brooks on Sunday released a statement on Twitter asking “MAGA Nation” to help plead his case for Trump’s endorsement, calling himself the “Trump candidate” in the race.

Trump had initially endorsed Brooks last year, but revoked that endorsement in March.

Brooks faces Katie Britt in the June 21 runoff that will decide the GOP nomination for the seat being vacating by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.

