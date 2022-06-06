Lower Rain Chances, Higher Temps

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will be lower for Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures rise a little. Don’t rule out a few stray PM showers, but the coverage will be limited. Rain chances rise for Thursday and Friday and the first part of the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds light SE-S.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 72°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 94° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

SAT: Scattered showers & thunderstorms early. Low: 71° High: 87° 50% early

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 90° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 92° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.

