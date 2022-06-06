Kevin Hart bringing ‘Reality Check’ to Legacy Arena at BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is bringing his “Reality Check” tour to Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham.

The show is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $35 to $145.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10, 2022. Click here to order tickets from Ticketmaster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.