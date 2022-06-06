Janasky Fleming hired at Pike County High School

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Longtime Dothan teacher and coach Janasky Fleming has been hired at Pike County High School.

To the Pike Co. School Board, Superintendent Dr. Bazzell, outgoing Principal Dr. Charles Corbitt, Head FB Coach/AD Mark Hurt, the Students, Faculty/Staff and Citizens of Brundidge, Alabama: Thank you for accepting me as a Teacher, Asst. Football Coach and Basketball Coach at Pike Co. HS. It’s an honor to be a part and as always thank you to Tamika, Jaelin and Jalia for the unwavering love and support. #pikecountyuniversity #GoBulldogs

Fleming has served in a number of roles with Dothan City Schools including an assistant football coach, head girl’s basketball coach at Northview, head boy’s coach at Northview and head boy’s basketball coach for the Dothan Wolves.

Fleming led the Wolves to a 12-18 record this past season. He resigned from the post in February.

Before taking over the Wolves program when Northview and Dothan consolidated, Fleming led the Cougars boys team for 10 seasons. He was 144-144 during his time at Northview. He also served as the girls basketball coach for six years prior to that.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.