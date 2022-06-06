Advertisement

Inmate who escaped Elba work release captured

Johnny Lewis Payne
Johnny Lewis Payne(ADOC)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, TN (WTVY) -An Elba work release inmate who escaped custody last week has been captured in Tennessee.

48-year-old Johnny Lewis Payne on Sunday surrendered without incident in Marion County, about 25 miles from Chattanooga, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

He had failed to return from his work assignment on Friday, DOC said.

Payne is serving a 20-year sentence involving stolen property and will likely be charged with felony escape.

