Inmate who escaped Elba work release captured

MARION COUNTY, TN (WTVY) -An Elba work release inmate who escaped custody last week has been captured in Tennessee.

48-year-old Johnny Lewis Payne on Sunday surrendered without incident in Marion County, about 25 miles from Chattanooga, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

He had failed to return from his work assignment on Friday, DOC said.

Payne is serving a 20-year sentence involving stolen property and will likely be charged with felony escape.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.