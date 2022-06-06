High diesel fuel and supply prices takes toll on local farmers

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - When Cody and Ben McCardle agreed to take over their grandfather’s farm two years ago, they didn’t know then the challenges they’d be facing now.

“I wouldn’t wish this upon nobody,” expresses Cody McCardle. “Every day, it’s gonna be more and more money going down the drain.”

High fuel costs are at the top of a long list of obstacles in the way of growing their cotton.

“Chemicals are up, fertilizers up, triple if not four times the amount,” continues McCardle. “You know, some of the simple parts you need to get through the day, you can’t even get because they’re obsolete or nobody’s got them in stock.”

Expensive supplies, that don’t last long.

He explains, “Based off what you see right here, just your essentials, your regular chemicals, couple bags of seed, some round-up, and you’re looking at about eight to ten thousand dollars right here, and this is gonna go for 30 acres.”

The brothers are spending 1,500 a day just on fuel alone.

“We work sunup to sundown every day, you know, you wake up in the mornings and wonder why am I doing this? But you’ve got to have farmers,” says Ben McCardle. “Without farmers, America would starve out.”

Hoping to at least break even at the end of the year, but saying something has to give.

Ben McCardle expresses, “If every farmer would quit for a week, I believe you would see changes, but you won’t ever get everybody on the same page.”

“Producing fuel back in America,” says Cody McCardle. “Instead of buying it from all these other countries and importing it, I think that’s the only way that we’re gonna be able to overcome this.”

Striving for success while navigating the crossroads they face.

“My granddaddy always said before he passed away, ‘farming is a hard life, but it’s a good one, but to get something you never had, you have to do things you’ve never done,’” finishes Ben McCardle.

Over in Colquitt, GA, Kristen Traugh owns Saroise Farms, and grows cotton, peanuts, and corn.

Just a few years ago they were spending around $2 a gallon for off-road diesel.

Now, that number has more than doubled to $4.45.

The farm outside of Blakely is having to adjust, without cutting corners.

“We’re trying to combine trips across the field using different products, different methods in our farming operation,” explains Traugh. “We are trying to be more practical about how many trips we make out to do certain things in certain areas. Overall, it takes a little bit more planning, we’re just trying to save some money.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

