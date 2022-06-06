Advertisement

Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two aviators sustained what is described a non-life threatening injuries when their military helicopter crashed Monday afternoon near Ozark.

Military officials said their is no immediate indication what caused the AH-64 Apache from Fort Rucker to go down in the Marley Mill area of Dale County.

Those on board were taken by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital, but are expected to survive, according to the Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office.

The Boeing AH-64 Apache, built by Boeing, is an American twin-turboshaft attack helicopter with a tailwheel type landing arrangement and a tandem cockpit for a crew of two, according to Wikipedia.

It is routinely used at Fort Rucker where all military branches, except the Navy, are trained.

From fiscal year 2016 through FY 2020, the Army reported 77 mishaps involving AH-64′s during 660,000 flight hours.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Fleming resigns as Dothan head coach
Janasky Fleming hired at Pike County High School
Lester Charles Grout III booking photo.
Police: TV serial thief grabs 21 from Dothan hotel
(Source: MGN)
Crash kills Florida teen changing tire on busy interstate
(File)
3 arrested following assault and robbery at local motel

Latest News

“The USPS Delivers for America – Deliver for Us by Restraining Your Dog.”
USPS: More than 5,400 postal employees attacked by dogs in 2021
Updates for the Southeast Heath Cancer Center
Updates for the Southeast Heath Cancer Center
Durant won’t endorse in Alabama’s Senate runoff
World Games 2022
World Games announces $35 ‘Day Pass” to attend multiple sports on a single day