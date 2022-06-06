Advertisement

Fugitive wanted for 2 murders drowns in river while at float camp

Officials say a wanted murder suspect who was believed to be in South Carolina was found dead in a Missouri river. (Source: WHNS)
By Amber Ruch, Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Florida fugitive wanted on first-degree murder charges drowned Sunday afternoon at a river in southern Missouri, officials said.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Sherron McCombs was swimming at a float camp on the Current River when he began to panic, went under the water and didn’t resurface.

McCombs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County coroner.

The highway patrol confirmed McCombs was a fugitive. According to CrimeStoppers, he was wanted in Florida for his involvement in two fatal shootings in Tampa on Nov. 21, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022. He was facing charges of:

  • 2 counts of first-degree murder, premeditated
  • 1 count of first-degree murder firearm, premeditated
  • 3 counts of first-degree murder firearm & tampering with physical evidence

McCombs drowned nearly 1,000 miles away from the locations of his alleged murders in Tampa.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash
Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash
Fleming resigns as Dothan head coach
Janasky Fleming hired at Pike County High School
Lester Charles Grout III booking photo.
Police: TV serial thief grabs 21 from Dothan hotel
(Source: MGN)
Crash kills Florida teen changing tire on busy interstate
(File)
3 arrested following assault and robbery at local motel

Latest News

Crash
Helicopter Crash in Ozark
Alabama State Games Opening Ceremonies coming to Wiregrass
Alabama State Games Opening Ceremonies coming to Wiregrass
A woman holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside of the Warren E. Burger Federal Building after...
Judge delays trial of 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing until 2023
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot