Forbes ranks Auburn University among nation’s best employers for new grads

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A recent study by Forbes magazine ranks Auburn University as one of the best employers for recent college graduates.

Auburn came in at number 15 on the list of 300 employers. The university ranked even higher on the list when grouped by industry, taking the number one spot.

“I am thrilled that Auburn University ranked 15th overall on Forbes’ national list, but I am not at all surprised,” said Auburn President Christopher B. Roberts. “We work hard to meaningfully invest in our faculty and staff, and that includes our newest employees. Auburn is committed to not only delivering a world-class education for our students, but to providing an exceptional working environment for our employees.”

This isn’t the first time Auburn has been recognized as a top employer by the national magazine. It received similar accolades in 2021 and 2017.

Forbes teamed up with Statista, a market research company, to identify the 300 companies most liked by new workforce entrants. They surveyed 20,000 Americans with less than 10 years of professional experience working for companies with at least 1,000 employees.

