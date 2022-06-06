Advertisement

Durant won't endorse in Alabama's Senate runoff

(Sources: Katie Britt and Mo Brooks)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Mike Durant, the “Black Hawk Down” pilot who finished third in Alabama’s Republican Senate primary, said he will not make an endorsement in the upcoming runoff.

Alabama U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Durant is a veteran and former prisoner of war.
Alabama U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Durant is a veteran and former prisoner of war.(Erin Davis)

Durant said he will not endorse either of the candidates advancing to the June 21 runoff, Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks.

He said Brooks has “been in the public office for 40 years” and accused Britt of being unqualified and of distorting his positions.

The runoff will decide GOP nomination for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.

