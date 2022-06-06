Dothan man charged in November shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - In November of 2021, a vehicle occupied by five individuals was shot multiple times in the 700 block of Chinook Street in Dothan. Evidence testing was conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. Once the test results were complete, warrants were obtained for Keith Shakur Helms.

Mug Shot (WTVY)

On 6-4-2022, Keith Shakur Helms, 19 years old of Dothan, was arrested for five outstanding warrants for Attempted Assault First Degree related to the November 2021 incident. His bond was set at $75,000.00.

