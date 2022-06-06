Advertisement

Auburn Baseball wins Super Regionals over UCLA

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn Baseball is off to the Super Regionals after winning 11-4 against UCLA in the Regional Championship game Monday afternoon.

The win comes after the game was halted late Sunday night by a rain delay. Auburn entered Monday’s restart leading 9-0 with one out in the bottom of the sixth.

The Tigers needed the win to advance to the Super Regional but could have still done so with a loss, which would have set the teams up for a now unnecessary winner-take-all match Monday night.

The Tigers will host Vanderbilt or head out to Oregon State.

